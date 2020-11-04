The ongoing health crisis made Halloween 2020 a bust, but Universal Pictures is looking ahead to next year with a promotional teaser for “Halloween Kills.” The movie is the next installment in the recently rekindled “Halloween” franchise, and the movie is now slated to release on October 15, 2021.

The story will once again focus on Laurie Strode, and Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to the franchise for the film. Details on the movie are slim, but the video shows a few shots of the cast and Michael Myers terrorizing new victims.

“Halloween Kills” is a follow-up to the 2018 movie “Halloween,” which itself is a sequel to the events of “Halloween” from 1978, and “Halloween 2” in 1981. While it pretends to be the third movie in the franchise, “Halloween Kills” is the eleventh “Halloween” film. Fans probably don’t mind skipping over most of the previous releases, or leaving out the thorn storyline.

The 2018 “Halloween” release made over $250M worldwide, and became the highest-grossing film in the long-running franchise. The film’s description reads, “Forty years after the events of 1978’s Halloween, Laurie Strode (Curtis) now lives in a heavily guarded home on the edge of Haddonfield, where she’s spent decades preparing for Michael’s potential return. After being locked up in an institution, Myers manages to escape when a bus transfer goes terribly wrong, leading to chaos in the same town he preyed on decades earlier. Laurie now faces a terrifying showdown when the deranged killer returns for her and her family – but this time, she’s ready for him.”

David Gordon Green directed the 2018 slasher, and is returning for “Halloween Kills.” The current cast includes Nick Castle as Michael Myers, alongside Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers. It was also reported that Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet will appear in the new installment.

“Halloween Kills” isn’t expected to be the final film. Universal Pictures also plans to release “Halloween Ends” on October 14, 2022.

