Epic Game’s “Fortnite” was one of the most popular titles during the PS4 and Xbox One’s lifespan, and players looking to continue their progress should be happy to know that the game is launching with a few next-gen upgrades.

The developers detailed a few of the updates that players will experience when playing “Fortnite” on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. The next-gen release is expected to debut this month, along with the launch of the consoles, and players can expect better load times, smoother gameplay, and better graphics.

One of the more considerable upgrades is the ability to play split-screen at 60 fps, perfect for friends, couples, and siblings. The Xbox Series X will run the game at 60 fps up to 4K, and the PS4 will run the game at 60 fps at 1080p. Players can expect more dynamic visuals in the game, like charred grass and trees, and improved particle effects with smoke or clouds.

PS5 users will take advantage of the game’s haptic feedback controls, but both consoles should offer improved loading times. Not only will the new consoles be able to render textures faster than their previous generation, but loading speeds overall should also be shorter when compared to last-gen.

Ray tracing on the PS5 and Xbox Series in “Fortnite” is still a mystery, so fans of the tech should wait-and-see when the game launches later this month. DLSS and ray tracing launched for the PC version of the game, and the tech should find its way to consoles, in some form. The devs will most likely drop a new trailer when everything is ready to launch.

As a gift for players, Epic Games is bringing back the Throwback Axe Pickaxe, which will be available to all starting on November 4th. If you missed the promotional video that Epic Games released back in September, you can check out the video below for a quick overview of the game.

Anyone having a hard time finding a next-gen console in stock online, you can sign up for email updates when they are back in stock on Amazon, for both the PS5 and Xbox Series.

