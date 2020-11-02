The horror-thriller “What Lies Below” will hit digital platforms on December 4th. Braden R. Duemmler wrote and directed the movie, from Vertical, which stars Ema Horvath, Trey Tucker, and Mena Suvari.

The official description reads, “Liberty, a socially awkward 16-year-old, returns from two months at camp to a blindsided introduction of her Mother’s fiancé, John Smith, whose charm, intelligence, and beauty paint the picture of a man too perfect to be human.”

October had its fair share of genre releases this year, but most of the skipped the theaters and launched on PVOD and digital platforms because of the ongoing health crisis. If you are looking for something to stream, “Do Not Reply” with Amanda Arcuri, Jackson Rathbone, Kerri Medders, Elise Luthman, Ashlee Füss, Ivon Millan, and Thom Gossom Jr. is out, as well as “The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw” starring Catherine Walker, Jared Abrahamson, Hannah Emily Anderson, Geraldine O’Rawe, Don McKellar, Sean McGinley, and Jessica Reynolds. “The Call” is another recent release, starring Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell, Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, and Judd Lormand. If you’re looking for horror-comedy, then stream “Spontaneous” with Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer.

The other horror-thrillers on the schedule for November includes “Sleepless Beauty” with Polina Davydova, and Jong-ho Huh’s “Monstrum.” Marin Ireland stars in the “The Dark and the Wicked,” alongside Michael Abbott Jr., and Xander Berkeley, which is also slated to release in November. That should get your started on the winter season, and more releases will be announced over the next few weeks.

The studio released a first look trailer for the film on social media to announce the digital release date. If you missed the promotional video, you can watch it below for a quick preview of the cast and setting.

