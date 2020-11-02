HBO announced that the HBO Max Original “Veneno” will launch on HBO Max on November 19th. The premiere date is scheduled to commemorate Transgender Awareness Week, which runs from November 13th through November 19th, as well as Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20th.

The series is based on the memoir by Valeria Vegas “Not A Whore, Not A Saint: The Memories of La Veneno.”

HBO added, “Spanish creators and directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrosi aka “Los Javis” bring the most beloved transgender icon of the 90s, Cristina Ortiz (La Veneno) to 2020.”

The official description reads, “The series follows Valeria, a young journalism student who discovers she has more in common with La Veneno than she thought. The two women were born in very different times, but their stories become intertwined when Valeria writes a book about La Veneno. Through learning more about her, Valeria discovers her chosen family, how to love herself, and the impact of mass media in the life of an enigmatic entertainer.”

“Veneno” is a co-production between Atresmedia Studios, Suma Latina and HBO Max. The show stars Isabel Torres, Daniela Santiago, Lola Rodriguez, Paca la Piraña, Goya Toledo, Ester Exposito, Jedet Sánchez and Lola Dueñas.

The network released a first look trailer on social media on Monday afternoon. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “Spanish limited drama series, based on a memoir written by Valeria Vegas and created by Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo, this bio-pic set in the 90’s, tells the story of the life and death of Spanish transsexual singer and television personality Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez, better known by the nickname La Veneno.”

If you missed the video this week, you can watch the official trailer below for a quick look at the series before its November debut.

