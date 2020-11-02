Sony Pictures will release “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on digital platforms on November 10th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD release on November 17th. Natalie Krinsky wrote and directed the rom-com, which featured Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, and Bernadette Peters.

You can order “The Broken Hearts Gallery” right here on Prime Video and iTunes and have it ready for release day.

The description reads, “What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.”

The rom-com was one of only a handful of films to hit theaters this fall and struggled at the box office because of the ongoing health crisis, and the limited number of open theaters. “The Broken Hearts Gallery” made an estimated $4M domestically and $4.7M worldwide. The digital release will give more would-be moviegoers a chance to see the film, which will be ready before the holiday season.

David Gross produced the project, with Selena Gomez, Jesse Shapira, Jeff Arkuss, Josh Phillips, Natalie Krinsky, Chantelle Tabrizi, Andrew Robinson, Mathew Hart, Mandy Teefey, Mason Novick, Michelle Knudsen, Laurie May, and Noah Segal serving as executive producers.

Studios are still delaying their new releases, and if you’re looking for a rom-com over the next few weeks, you can add “The Broken Heart Gallery” to your watchlist.

