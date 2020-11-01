The ongoing health crisis dealt another critical blow to the box office this week. The United Kingdom, the United States, and several countries across the EU are preparing for another lockdown as countries across the world see a rise in new cases. The United States set a new record for single-day infections, with over 99K new cases reported in a single day this week. It seems that all of the progress we’ve made over the last eight months is starting to fade away, and theaters are forced to show re-releases as studios postpone more films into 2021.

“Honest Thief” remained at the top of the domestic box office this week with a $1.3M weekend across 2,360 locations. The thriller hit theaters three-weeks ago and has made $9.5M domestically and $17M worldwide. Mark Williams directed “Honest Thief,” which stars Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, and Jai Courtney.

The family-comedy “The War with Grandpa” landed in second-place overall this week. The film brought in another $1M domestically across 2,365 locations, raising its three-week domestic total to $5.5M and its worldwide total to $16.8M. Tim Hill directed “The War with Grandpa,” which features Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, and Rob Riggle.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Tenet” took third-place overall on the domestic chart and grossed another $885K. After nine weeks in theaters, “Tenet” has made $53M domestically and $347M worldwide. Christopher Nolan wrote and directed “Tenet,” and the movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki.

The horror-thriller “The Empty Man” hoped to scare up a big box office win over the haunted holiday weekend, but only grossed $561K across 2,051 locations. The film has made $2.2M domestically in two weeks, but only $119K internationally. David Prior directed “The Empty Man,” which features James Badge Dale, Stephen Root, and Joel Courtney.

Disney’s re-release of “Hocus Pocus” took fifth-place with a $456K weekend, which is surprising since its streaming for free on Freeform this month. Disney also took sixth-place and seventh-place on the chart with the re-release of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Monsters Inc.“

Not making the Top Five but worth mentioning are “Spell,” a new release, and “Mandy,” another re-release for the holiday. Mark Tonderai directed the horror-thriller “Spell,” which scared up $210K this weekend, and the film features Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, and Lorraine Burroughs. Variance Films’ “Mandy” made $20K across 29 locations. Panos Cosmatos directed the thriller, which stars Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough, and Linus Roache.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

