Netflix announced a new CG animated series this week called “My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” created by Academy Award-winning director Everett Downing and Patrick Harpin. The animated series follows a seemingly normal family, who soon learn that their father is a galactic bounty hunter. You might be a fan of Downing’s earlier work, which includes “Maya and the Three” and “Hair Love,” or Harpin’s “Transylvania 2,” and “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.”

The series’ description reads, “The action-comedy series follows the toughest bounty hunter in all the galaxy, a man with razor sharp skills but also a secret – his family on Earth has no idea what he does for a living. So when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride into outer space and crash his latest mission, they discover that their average Dad’s job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens and laser fights galore, this family bonding time goes to the extreme. Wait until mom finds out.”

The series will star Russell Hornsby, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson, Yvette Nicole Brown, JeCobi Swain, Leslie Uggams, Rob Riggle, and and Jim Rash.

Everett Downing and Patrick Harpin will serve as creators and executive producers on the project, and Dwarf Animation Studio has been appointed as the CGI animation studio.

In a joint statement Everett Downing and Patrick Harpin added, “We can’t wait to share our brain child with the world. My Dad the Bounty Hunter is a love letter to animation, science fiction, and Black families rolled into a crazy action-comedy. We threw everything we love about sci-fi into this show, but it’s the family at the center of the story that we’re most excited about.”

Netflix stopped short of announcing a premiere window for the new animated series, but more information and a few teaser trailers will be released when the show is closer to launch.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.