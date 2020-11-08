Clea DuVall’s “Happiest Season” now has an official trailer. Duvall directed the rom-com, working from a script that she wrote with Mary Holland, which is also based on her own story. The all-star cast includes Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen. Sony Pictures decided to skip a theatrical release because of the ongoing health crisis, and instead, the movie is launching on Hulu later this month.

The official description reads, “Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner – until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay – is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.”

Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner produced the project, with Wyck Godfrey and Jonathan McCoy serving as executive producers.

Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ have become popular destinations during the box office shutdown these past few months. “Happiest Season” isn’t the only film to have abandoned the holiday box office this year, films like “No Time to Die,” “DUNE,” and “Black Widow” also moved their release dates because of the ongoing health crisis. Hulu made a deal with Lionsgate to release the thriller “RUN” in November, which stars Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen. Aneesh Chaganty directed that project, which is releasing on the platform on November 20th.

Kristen Stewart is also rumored to play the roe of Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” a historical drama centering on Princess Diana at the time she decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles. That project is still in pre-production and we don’t have a release window or details on the cast at this time.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

