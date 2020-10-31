Ubisoft officially launched “Watch Dogs: Legion” on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. Players will also find the game on Stadia and Ubisoft+, Ubisoft’s subscription service. There’s a lot of new content coming to the game over the next few months, including a large multiplayer experience for players.

If you’re new to the title, one of the standout features is “Play as Anyone,” an innovation created by Ubisoft Toronto. The new mechanic gives players the entire city of London to choose from to complete their roster of resistance members. The studio explained, “Every single person in the open world can be recruited and played, is unique and has a backstory, personality and skillset.”

“Watch Dogs: Legion” also support hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing on Xbox Series X and full ray-tracing support on Nvidia RTX-equipped PC devices. Players who purchase Watch Dogs: Legion on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade their game to the next-gen version (Xbox Series X or PlayStation5) at no additional cost, while keeping their progression and in-game content between current and next-generation of consoles within the same family thanks to the new Ubisoft Connect ecosystem.

The game’s description reads, “In Watch Dogs: Legion, London is facing its downfall. Amidst the growing unrest of a restless London, an unknown entity named Zero-Day has framed secret underground resistance DedSec for coordinated bombings across London. In the aftermath, criminal opportunists from every corner of London took hold and filled the void left by a defeated government. As a member of DedSec, players will be going up against those criminal opportunists in Watch Dogs: Legion: sadists, mercenaries, cybercriminals, and more, so they’ll have to be prepared for a variety of situations. Players must recruit members into their DedSec Resistance to take on these criminal opportunists, liberate London and uncover the identity of Zero-Day.”

If you’re picking up the physical version of the game, you choose your preferred edition right here on Amazon.

Players who acquire the Season Pass of Watch Dogs: Legion will get access to Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline, a new storyline which includes Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, fully playable in the single player campaign and online. Additionally, players will be introduced to Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order, thanks to a crossover with Assassin’s Creed; and Mina, a subject of transhuman experiments, who possesses the ability to mind control individuals. The Season Pass will also offer extra DedSec missions, the original Watch Dogs Complete Edition from 2014, and more. The Season Pass of Watch Dogs: Legion is available for purchase as part of the Gold, Ultimate and Collector editions.

The Online multiplayer mode of Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on December 3rd as part of a free game update for all “Watch Dogs: Legion” players.

With Ubisoft Connect, the game will also feature time-limited and community challenges, as well as a cross-game loyalty system that lets players earn an uncapped amount of Units to spend on unique rewards, like weapons, outfits and consumables.

If you are having a hard time finding a next-gen console in stock online, you can sign up for email updates when they are back in stock on Amazon, for both the PS5 and Xbox Series.

“Watch Dogs: Legion” is also slated to release on Xbox Series X | S and Amazon Luna on November 10th, and digitally on PlayStation 5 alongside the console on November 12th. The physical version of the game on PlayStation 5 will be available on November 24th.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.