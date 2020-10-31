Blizzard announced the release date for “World of Warcraft: Shadowlands,” which is now slated for November 23rd at 3 p.m. PST. The publisher teased, “No living soul on Azeroth truly knows what awaits in the world beyond their own—but the heroes of the Horde and the Alliance will soon find out.”

The expansion was initially scheduled to release in late October, but Shadowlands was delayed to allow more time for fine-tuning and polish, based on feedback from the ongoing beta test.

The description reads, “The eighth World of Warcraft expansion sends players on a journey into the Shadowlands, a realm of infinite afterlives where mortal souls go to find new purpose—or suffer eternal torment at the mercy of the Jailer in his Tower of the Damned. As players explore this otherworldly frontier, they’ll discover the fates of Warcraft legends, forge a bond with one of four Covenants who rule over the Shadowlands’ disparate domains, and ultimately confront a threat shrouded in darkness with designs to unmake the cosmos.”

Blizzard also announced dates for multiple upcoming Shadowlands-related content releases. You can find the information below, as detailed by the publishers.

The Scourge Invade Azeroth November 10 – With the Helm of Domination torn apart and the sky over Icecrown shattered, the undead Scourge make a resurgence—and Azeroth’s heroes must confront this Death-born threat before it consumes the mortal world of Azeroth. This Shadowlands pre-expansion event goes live starting November 10.

The Gates of Castle Nathria Open December 8 – Castle Nathria, the first epic 10-boss raid of Shadowlands, will be available starting December 8. The opening of the raid also signals the start of Shadowlands Raid, Mythic Dungeon, and PvP Season 1.

The release date is good news for players hoping to get some game time in over the holiday weekend. Now when you’re filled with potatoes and turkey, you can dive into the Shadowlands with your favorite crew.

