Newegg announced new plans for Black November, the company’s month-long campaign on tech products. Now in its 12th year, this year’s Black November comes with Newegg’s first-ever Black Friday Price Protection, which assures customers that when they shop on the site, they will get the lowest possible prices offered on the site from November 1st through November 30th.

“We anticipate customers shopping earlier than ever this year, so we’re kicking off Black November with massive discounts across the board starting at midnight on November 1,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s Global CEO. “And to remove any doubt about whether customers are getting the best deal offered on Newegg.com, our new Black Friday Price Protection guarantees the lowest possible prices throughout the month of November.”

The company added, “Taking advantage of Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection is simple: if a customer purchases an eligible product displaying the “Black Friday Price Protection” badge on Newegg.com November 1 through November 22, and then after purchase that same product is discounted to a lower price on Newegg.com on or before November 30, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the original payment method. There’s no need to track prices or submit a claim – refunds will be automatically processed by December 7.”

The company is also offering an extended return window this year. The company stated that all eligible purchases made between November 1st and December 24th can be returned until January 31, 2021.

Newegg’s savings begin at midnight on November 1st with a three-day Black November Kickoff Sale filled with some of Newegg’s most aggressive deals of the month across all categories.

The sample deals from Newegg’s Black November Kickoff Sale include:

AORUS CV27Q-SA 27″ Frameless Curved 1500R Gaming Monitor – $369.99 (valid 11/1-11/3)

Gigabyte Aorus 5 15.6″ 144 Hz Intel Core i7-10750H GeForce RTX 2060 512 GB SSD Gaming Laptop – Only @ Newegg – $1,149.00 (valid 11/1-11/8)

ASUS ZenBook 14 Ultra-Slim 14″ Laptop , 1 TB PCIe SSD UM425IA-NH74 – $849.99 (valid 11/1-11/8)

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC Intel i7 10700F GeForce RTX 2070 Super 1TB SSD – $1,199.99 (valid 11/1-11/3)

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 GA, 80 Plus Gold 850W,Power Supply 220-GA-0850-X1 – $119.99 (valid 11/1-11/3)

ASRock B550M STEEL LEGEND AM4 AMD B550 SATA 6Gb/s Micro ATX AMD Motherboard – $109.99 (valid 11/1-11/8)

G.SKILL Trident Z Neo Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 Desktop Memory Model F4-3600C18D-16GTZN – $89.99 (valid 11/1-11/3)

Seagate IronWolf 8TB NAS Hard Drive ST8000VN0022 – $179.99 (valid 11/1-11/8)

SAMSUNG 860 EVO Series 2.5″ 500GB SATA III V-NAND 3-bit MLC Internal Solid State Drive – $54.99 (valid 11/2-11/8)

Polk Audio TL1600 5.1 Compact Surround Sound Home Theater System with Powered Subwoofer – $179.00 (valid 11/1-11/8)

InFocus Classic Series 45″ 1080p Roku Smart LED TV (IN-45FA40PR) – $179.99 (valid 11/4-11/8)

The company’s Black November will also add Newegg’s Black November Gaming Edition Sale (November 4th-8th), featuring great deals on gaming components, systems and storage. Then on November 9th, Newegg will launch Black Friday Starts Early Sale, a two-week event featuring early Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, with new deals released daily. On November 23rd, Newegg kicks off its week-long Black Friday & Cyber Monday event with site-wide savings on products in all categories.

