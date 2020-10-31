Vizio announced this week that its ProGaming Engine, available on M-Series Quantum, P-Series Quantum, and P-Series Quantum X, is receiving a performance-enhancing software update, adding AMD FreeSync technology support.

With the update, VIZIO M-Series TVs are certified for AMD FreeSync and P-Series for AMD FreeSync Premium, AMD’s latest performance standard, which improves the accuracy of VRR playback for a smoother gameplay experience.

The company added, “To simplify connection and compatibility with HDMI devices that support VRR, the automatic VRR verification process has been improved as well. On P-Series, you also can take advantage of the Nvidia RTX30, a new 4K 120fps HDMI graphics card, for frustration-free, high-performance connectivity that supports multiple VRR technologies. These improvements give gamers the competitive edge in today’s most demanding games, including Marvel’s Avengers.”

“Today’s games are more demanding than ever, and so are today’s gamers. We worked side by side with AMD to ensure AMD FreeSync technology would be available on our 2021 Collection, in turn giving our users a smooth, high refresh rate gaming experience,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at VIZIO. “With highly anticipated game console releases from Microsoft and Sony around the corner, consumers are looking for a commitment to high-end gaming performance on the big screen that matches their own passion. VIZIO’s 2021 lineup delivers on that commitment and then some with best-in-class 4K Quantum Color picture performance and industry-leading peak brightness.”

VIZIO’s ProGaming Engine supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and resolutions up to 4K at 120Hz for greater motion clarity and smoother gameplay. The tech is built on the all-new IQ Ultra and IQ Active processors with 64-bit image processing, pixel-level contrast enhancement, a smarter 3D color engine for more vibrant and nuanced colors, and a 1GHz CPU for contour smoothing, 4K upscaling, noise reduction, and improved sharpness.

If you’re looking for a great TV for movies, streaming, and gaming, you can check out the latest lineup on Vizio’s official storefront right here on Amazon.

