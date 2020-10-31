Square Enix launched a teaser website for the next standalone title in the Final Fantasy franchise, “Final Fantasy XVI.” The website features key artwork for the all-new action RPG, and introduces the game’s protagonist, Clive Rosfield, as well as the world.

On the site, viewers will also find character illustrations and vignettes that offer a glimpse of the connections between them. The website also presents a deeper look into the setting of the game, which takes place in the realm of Valisthea. The publisher’s description of Valisthea reads, “a land blessed in the light of the Mothercrystals —glittering mountains of crystal that tower over the world below.”

Square Enix’s description adds, “Final Fantasy XVI brings players into a world where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power. The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua—the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge.”

The game is currently slated to release on the Playstation 5, and while I would love to say that it’s also coming to PC or the Xbox Series, there’s no word on a port at this time.

If you’re hoping to grab a PS5 before launch day, it might be tough. The PS5 is still sold out in most online stores. You can be asked to be notified by email when they are back in stock here on Amazon, and if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to grab one when they launch.

While you wait, you can explore the game’s official teaser site, and download some of the artwork and animations.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.