Lionsgate set the “Antebellum” digital release date this week, as well as the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release. The thriller will release on all platforms on November 3rd, so you’ll have something to stream after the spooky holiday weekend.

Lionsgate released “Antebellum” on PVOD during the ongoing health crisis and the movie was the top-grossing title over the first two weeks of its debut. The cast includes Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, and Gabourey Sidibe.

You can order “Antebellum” right here on Prime Video and iTunes and have it ready for release day,

The movie’s description reads, “Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present, and future – before it’s too late.”

Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, the writer-producer-directors of Antebellum, said in a statement, “We are thrilled Antebellum will continue its forward march into homes across America. Ultra 4k HD, Blu-ray & DVD will include never before seen deleted bonus scenes and the ability to go back and catch all the clues you may have missed in the first viewing. Antebellum is sure to ignite some really animated conversations around the dinner table this upcoming holiday season.”

From QC Entertainment, producer of the award-winning films “Get Out,” “Us,” and “BlacKkKlansman,” “Antebellum,” is written, produced, and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz.

The studio released a home-video release date trailer on social media this week to tease fans of the genre. You can add the thriller to your watchlist and have something new to stream next week.

