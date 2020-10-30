Scott Derrickson will direct “Black Phone” for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures. According to the production company, Derrickson and frequent collaborator Robert Cargill adapted the script, which is based on Joe Hill’s short story.

The studio hasn’t confirmed the extended the cast for the horror-thriller at this time, but Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw are set to appear in the film.

Derrickson, Cargill and Jason Blum, for Blumhouse, are producing the project. Universal and Blumhouse will present the Crooked Highway Productions. and Joe Hill is attached as an executive producer.

Derrickson directed the 2016 blockbuster “Doctor Strange” for Marvel, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams. In the horror genre, he directed “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” “Sinister,” and “Deliver Us from Evil.”

The director co-wrote “Sinister” with Cargill, and the movie featured Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, and James Ransone. Released in 2012, the movie went on to make over $82M worldwide from an estimated $3M budget. The sequel, “Sinister 2,” featured James Ransone, Shannyn Sossamon, Robert Daniel Sloan, and Dartanian Sloan, and made $53M from an estimated $10M budget. Derrickson and Cargill wrote the script for the follow up, with Ciarán Foy directing.

Earlier this week, Blumhouse hosted the first virtual BlumFest, which offered updates on “Freaky” and “Halloween Kills.” Blumhouse also confirmed that Patrick Wilson was making his feature directorial debut with “Insidious 5,” and that John Ridley is directing and writing an untitled paranormal film.

The studio did not announce a release window at this time, but casting information and other details will be confirmed when the project moves into production.

Scott Derrickson is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren Brittenham. Robert Cargill is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Joe Hill is represented by Hotchkiss Daily & Associates and The Choate Agency. Mason Thames is represented by AKA Talent Agency, MC Talent Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher Madeleine McGraw is represented by Coast to Coast Talent Group, the The Burstein Company and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham

