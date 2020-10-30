ABC announced the network’s slate of holiday programming on Friday afternoon, offering a mix of festival classics and new favorites.
The network is celebrating with a new iteration of “The Disney Family Singalong” franchise this year, featuring a festive new special, called “The Disney Holiday Singalong” on November 30th. Earlier this year, ABC’s “The Disney Family Singalong” and “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” drew in a combined 22.3M Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.
Disney is also airing a special fifth anniversary of the Thanksgiving evening staple “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”; a reimagined “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration”; “CMA Country Christmas” from Nashville; a bright new season of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” which received a new season order as well; new holiday-themed episodes of ABC comedies and “General Hospital”; and the network broadcast premiere of “The Greatest Showman.”
You can preview the holiday slate below, as detailed by ABC.
THURSDAY, NOV. 26 (THANKSGIVING)
8:00-8:30 p.m. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”
8:30-9:00 p.m. “Toy Story That Time Forgot”
9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” – *new
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
8:00-9:01 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
7:00-7:30 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing”
7:30-8:00 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice”
MONDAY, NOV. 30
2:00-3:00 p.m. “General Hospital” (check local listings) – *new holiday-themed episode
8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Disney Holiday Singalong” – *new
9:00-10:00 p.m. “CMA Country Christmas” – *new
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs” – *new holiday-themed episode
9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish” – *new holiday-themed episode
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” – *season premiere
WEDNESDAY, DEC 16
8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight”
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
8:30-9:01 p.m. “Shrek the Halls”
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
7:00-11:00 p.m. “The Sound of Music”
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
2:00-3:00 p.m. “General Hospital” (check local listings) – *new holiday-themed episode
9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” – *season finale
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Greatest Showman” – *network broadcast premiere
FRIDAY, DEC. 25
10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration”
Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.