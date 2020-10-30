iHeartMedia announced an expanded lineup for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, adding Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and more to the growing list of performers. Fans won’t be able to attend the 2020 national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in person because of the ongoing health crisis, but the company put together a virtual event with top artists to share their personal holiday traditions and perform their biggest hits.

This year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will broadcast across more than 95 iHeartMedia CHR radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App, and will also stream on The CW App and CWTV.com on December 10th . The CW Network will also broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 14th.

“For 25 years, iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball has showcased performances from the year’s biggest artists in hit music, live on stage in front of screaming fans,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia.” Because of the pandemic, we’re moving from the stage to the artists home this holiday season for what will be an unforgettable show with amazing performances and moments that can only happen at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.”

In addition, The CW will televise a one-hour “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments” special, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the event through performances, special backstage moments and more on December 3rd.

“This year, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows its resiliency by giving music fans a rare opportunity to go inside the homes of the biggest artists of the year for a special look at how they celebrate the holidays and hear them perform the most listened to songs of the year,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, as always, they can listen nationwide on their favorite iHeartRadio stations and see it all on The CW Network.

