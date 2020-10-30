Nickelodeon is switching things up for the next season of “Are You Afraid of the Dark?“. The horror anthology series reboot will return with an all-new Midnight Society to host the next season of spooktakular stories, and there will be a new antagonist behind the scares.

In season two, which has a six-episode order, the new group of kids will tell a terrifying tale about a curse that has been cast over their small seaside town, haunted by an all-new villain named the Shadowman. Produced by ACE Entertainment, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” premieres in 2021 on Nickelodeon.

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar (The Astronauts, Wonder); Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos (Child’s Play, iZombie); Gabby, played by Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club); Seth, played by Dominic Mariche (The Christmas Yule Blog, A Gift to Cherish); and Connor, played by Parker Queenan (Party of Five, Andi Mack).

Season one of the reimagined limited series, which aired across three hour-long episodes in October 2019, saw a different Midnight Society group of kids enter the Carnival of Doom to face off against its evil ringmaster, Mr. Tophat. According to Nickelodeon, all three parts ranked as the most co-viewed (among adults 18-49 watching with a kid 6-11) show on broadcast and TV each week and was the number-one live-action series on cable TV in all kids’ demos (2-11, 6-11 and tweens 9-14).

All three parts of “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” season one will air back-to-back on October 30th, beginning at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is produced by ACE Entertainment with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers and Paul Kim as co-producer. Jeff Wadlow serves as executive producer and the primary director for the series. The season is written by JT Billings, who also serves are co-executive producer and showrunner.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.