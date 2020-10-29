Golden Globe Winners Awkwafina and Sandra Oh are teaming up for a sisters-comedy on Netflix. Jen D’Angelo, who also wrote the upcoming sequel to “Hocus Pocus” for Disney+ and is a co-executive producer on the NBC series “The Young Rock” starring Dwayne Johnson, will write the comedy. D’Angelo has worked on the comedies “Solar Opposites,” “Workaholics,” and “Cougar Town.”

The description reads, “A lonely recluse’s life is upended when her train wreck of a sister vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill her lifelong dream: to be a contestant on her favorite game show.”

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell are producing through Gloria Sanchez, alongside Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins from Artists First. Jen D’Angelo, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh are also producers on the project.

Sandra Oh recently voiced Castaspella in “She-Ra and the Princess of Power” animated series, as well as Mrs. Zhong in the animated feature “Over the Moon.” Oh currently stars as Eve Polastri in the international hit “Killing Eve,” and is expected to star in the TV series “The Chair” and “Invincible.”

Awkwafina followed up her two successful films, “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Farewell,” with “Jumanji: The Next Level” and her hit show “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.” The actor also voiced roles in “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” “SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run,” “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” “Paradise Hills,” “The Simpsons,” and “Tuca & Bertie.” Fans of Akwafina will also catch her in Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “The Little Mermaid,” and she’s expected to appear in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Netflix did not announce a premiere window for the movie at this time, but more information and other casting information will be made available when the comedy goes into production.

