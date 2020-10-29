An all-new “Insidious” film was announced during the inaugural BlumFest this week, which brought together the cast and crew from several upcoming Blumhouse films and TV shows. The event was hosted and moderated by Jacqueline Coley, and began with an introduction by Jason Blum.

The fifth installment to the “Insidious” franchise will be distributed globally by Sony Pictures. Patrick Wilson, who worked on “The Conjuring,” and “Aquaman,” will make his directorial debut with the feature film. Scott Teems wrote the script for the project, which is based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell.

Ty Simpkins and Patrick Wilson will both appear in the film, which will pick up with the Lamberts 10 years after the last installment, as Dalton (Simpkins) begins college.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices. Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go…,” said Patrick Wilson

“One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for Insidious is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good. I’m so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise,” said Jason Blum.

“We’re excited to have Patrick return as Josh and to make his directorial debut in a franchise he helped launch, and to drive the story Further into the next generation with Ty,” said Steven Bersch, President of Screen Gems.

Jason Blum will produce the film for Blumhouse, along with franchise creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell. Oren Peli will also produce. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Steven Schneider will executive produce.

The event also confirmed that Academy Award Winner John Ridley is writing and directing an Untitled Paranormal Project for Blumhouse, based on the recently published article Project Poltergeist. Blumhouse recently acquired the rights to develop a feature film based on the article, which was written by Saleah Blancaflor. Ridley will write and direct the film adaptation, which is based on true events circling a young boy in New Jersey in the 1960’s, the first alleged haunting in a public housing project.

“This is an incredible true-life narrative of a young man dealing with horrors – both paranormal and racially systemic – in a community that is scarred by hate, yet ultimately brought together by hope. I really appreciate Blumhouse’s commitment to telling stories that seek to entertain audiences even as it challenges them,” said John Ridley

“The best scary movies are always based on a real event, and we were very compelled by the material this story is based on. I also know that John Ridley is as good as you get as a dramatic storyteller, among contemporary artists, so we’re confident that infusing this story with John’s brand of drama is a great bet,” said Jason Blum

“Here at TrulyAdventurous we’ve been innovating ways to discover and tell true narratives in spaces such as horror that have been ignored by traditional media. We’re so excited to be working with these exceptional creative collaborators to bring such a thematically rich and timely TrulyHorror story to a wide audience,” said Matthew Pearl and Greg Nichols.

Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse. Matthew Pearl and Greg Nicholas are executive producers. The film will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Truly*Adventurous.

If you missed the event, you can watch the video below. A few other topics covered include Kathryn Newton’s body swap thriller “Freaky,” and Prime Video announced the next four films in the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” franchise.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.