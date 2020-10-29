Prime Video announced the titles and casting details for the next four movies in the platform’s “Welcome to the Blumhouse” collection. The titles include “The Manor,” written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, “Black as Night: from director Maritte Lee Go, “Madres,” directed by Ryan Zaragoza, and “Bingo” from director Gigi Saul Guerrero. The thrillers will launch in 2021 on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The studio added, “The Welcome to the Blumhouse program continues the legacy of original, elevated, genre storytelling that is a Blumhouse signature. Centered around unsettling themes of institutional horrors and personal phobias, the films tap into people’s deepest fears. These social thrillers present a distinctive vision and unique perspective. Similar to the first four films of the program, the slate continues with a thruline theme making it the first ever program of Amazon Original movies on Prime Video that are thematically connected. The films continue to showcase exciting up-and-coming filmmakers, alongside established actors in exceptional and shocking new roles.”

“Coming off the successful launch of the first four films of the program, which has surpassed our expectations, we are excited to reveal the next chapter coming in 2021,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “The spine-tingling, edge of your seat thrills continues in this next collection of titles that will surely entertain, surprise and shock our global customers.”

“We’re thrilled to see how audiences around the world have responded to the films in the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” slate. We couldn’t be prouder of the work of these talented filmmakers, cast and crew on all the movies,” said Jeremy Gold, President Blumhouse Television. “And we’re excited to introduce the next wave of films and the incredible filmmakers at their helm.”

The first four films launched earlier this month with The Lie from acclaimed writer/director Veena Sud, Black Box from up-and-coming writer/director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., Evil Eye from promising young directors Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and Nocturne from filmmaker Zu Quirke. You can stream all of these movies right here on Prime Video.

Prime Video also confirmed the casting and story details for the four films, and you can find that information below, as detailed by the studio.

The Manor is written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, and stars Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett, and Katie Amanda Keane. Executive produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sandy King and Richard J Bosner.



“After suffering a stroke, Judith Albright moves into a historic nursing home, where she begins to suspect something supernatural is preying on the residents. In order to escape she’ll need to convince everyone around her that she doesn’t actually belong there after all.”

Black as Night is directed by Maritte Lee Go and written by Sherman Payne. The cast stars Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Craig Tate, Keith David, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, and Frankie Smith. Executive produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Maggie Malina and Guy Stodel.



“A teenage girl with self-esteem issues finds confidence in the most unlikely way, by spending her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans’ disenfranchised with the help of her best friend, the boy she’s always pined for, and a peculiar rich girl.”

Madres is directed by first-time feature director Ryan Zaragoza and written by Marcella Ochoa & Mario Miscione. Starring Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo. Executive produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sanjay Sharma and Matthew Myers.



“A Mexican-American couple expecting their first child relocate to a migrant farming community in 1970’s California. When the wife begins to experience strange symptoms and terrifying visions, she tries to determine if it’s related to a legendary curse or something more nefarious.”

Bingo is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero and written by Shane McKenzie & Gigi Saul Guerrero, along with Perry Blackshear. Executive produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman and Raynor Shima.



“In the Barrio of Oak Springs live a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community, a family. But little did they know, their beloved Bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.”

