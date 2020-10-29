The CW set premiere dates for the network’s upcoming winter schedule, slated to begin in January 2021. The dates were announced today by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The CW Network.

The new series include Jared Padalecki’s “Walker” and the DC superhero series “Superman & Louis,” which will be joining hits like “The Flash,” “Batwoman,””Black Lightning,” and “Legacies.” The CW is pairing “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew” together for a night of YA drama, and adding the Canadian supernatural “Trickster” to the schedule in 2021. Fans of “Charmed,” “All American,” and “Two Sentence Horror Stories” will also have new episodes to watch this winter.

The schedule starts after New Year’s with new episodes of “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” on January 8th. On January 10th, the network airs the inaugural “Critics Choice Super Awards,” celebrating excellence in Superhero/Comic Book/Video Game, Science Fiction-Fantasy, Horror, Action, and Animation genres of Film and Television/Streaming.

The horror anthology series “Two Sentence Horror Stories” starts its second season with back-to-back original episodes on January 12th, followed by the U.S. premiere of the Canadian supernatural drama “Trickster.”

Based on the best-selling novel “Son of a Trickster” by Eden Robinson and created by award-winning filmmaker Michelle Latimer and Tony Elliott, the show stars newcomer Joel Oulette as Jared, an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water, but when he starts seeing strange things — talking ravens, doppelgängers, skin monsters — his already chaotic life is turned upside down. Additional cast includes Crystle Lightning, Kalani Queypo, Anna Lambe, Joel Thomas Hynes, Craig Lauzon, Gail Maurice, and Georgina Lightning.

Javicia Leslie makes her debut as “Batwoman” in the Season 2 premiere on January 17th, followed by a brand new season of “Charmed” starting on January 24th. The hit series “All American” returns for Season 3 on January 18th, and “Black Lightning” starts on February 8th.

“Riverdale” will start Season 5 on January 20th, acting as the lead-in for the sophomore season of “Nancy Drew” Season 2. Jared Padalecki is back on The CW’s Thursday nights with the series debut of “Walker” on January 21st, followed by an all-new season of “Legacies.”

The new series, “Superman & Louis” will premiere on February 23rd, along with the premiere of “The Flash.”

