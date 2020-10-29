Crunchyroll released an official trailer for the platform’s upcoming original series, “Onyx Equinox.” The ultra-violent trailer features everything from dismemberment to bone-crushing tentacle vines and sets a November 21st premiere date on the platform. The video introduces Izel and his friends Yaotl, a jaguar-like emissary of Tezcatlipoca, the powerful warrior Zyanya, the twins Yun and K’in, and the priestess Xanastaku.

“Viewers of ‘Onyx Equinox’ can expect an adult story, both in terms of on-screen action and the themes we tackle throughout the series,” said Sofia Alexander, creator and showrunner. “We’re going to journey with Izel as he is forced to save a world he doesn’t believe he has a place in, coming face to face with both the darkness in the world and within himself.”

The series description reads, “The gods are at war for the future of humanity, and an Aztec boy named Izel finds himself caught in the middle of their dangerous game. In order to save humankind, he must complete an impossible task–closing the five gates to the underworld. Izel reluctantly agrees, but only after learning his quest will also correct a terrible tragedy.”

The studio added, “His journey to become humanity’s champion will be one of hope and despair, of trust and betrayal, where Izel must confront his own darkness and decide if the human race–with all its flaws and contradictions–is worth saving.”

“Onyx Equinox” premieres November 21st only on Crunchyroll. The series is one of many Crunchyroll Original series that have launched so far this year including the high energy competition series “The God of High School” and the dark fantasy “Tower of God.”

“Onyx Equinox” was created by executive producer and showrunner Sofia Alexander and the series will be dubbed in Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German at launch.

