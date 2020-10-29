Netflix is bringing back “The Baby-Sitters Club” for a second season. The show is based on the best-selling book series and follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer as they expand their babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

The company made the confirmation on social media this week, releasing a Season 2 announcement video with the cast. The video’s description reads, “Say hello to your friends! The Baby-Sitters Club is getting a Season 2!”

Netflix didn’t announce any new castings in the video, but Season 1 featured Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, and Xochitl Gomez as the babysitters, and Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of Kristy Thomas. Mark Feuerstein plays Watson Brewer in the first season.

Rachel Shukert is expected to return as showrunner and executive producer in the new season, alongside Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Naia Cucukov, Ben Forrer, and Frank Smith of Walden Media. Martin is a producer on the project.

The show’s official description reads, “Ann M. Martin, the beloved series author and producer on the new series, was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert as showrunner and Lucia Aniello as executive producer and director.”

The original franchise launched as a four-book series in 1986 and went on to become one of the most successful children’s book series in publishing history with over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories with more than 180M copies in print to date.

You can watch the Season 2 announcement video below. Netflix didn’t announce a premiere date for the second season, but the new episodes are expected to launch in 2021.

