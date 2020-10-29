Netflix released the trailer for “The Crown” Season 4, slated to premiere on the platform on November 15th. The new season features Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, and Gillian Anderson, and introduces Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer. The new episodes are just a few weeks away, and you can get a good sense of the upcoming storylines from the trailer below.

The season’s description reads, “As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”

Peter Morgan wrote the fourth season, and the new episodes also star Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Georgie Glen as Lady Fermoy, Tom Byrne as Prince Andrew, Angue Imrie as Prince Edward, and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

Netflix teased the new season on social media, telling fans “Bend or Break.” If you missed the official trailer that Netflix released on social media on Thursday morning, you can watch the promotional video for a quick preview of the fourth season. You can also set a reminder to watch the new episodes on November 15th.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.