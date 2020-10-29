FOX has a new series set to debut in December called “The Masked Dancer,” and it’s based on the network’s hit series “The Masked Singer.” The show was inspired from the popular segment featured on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and the series will be an all-new celebrity competition series. Craig Robinson will host the show, with panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale.

The description adds, “The Masked Dancer will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together; spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks.”

FOX said that guest judges and a premiere date would be announced soon.

“We’ve begun filming The Masked Dancer with incredible new talent on both sides of the mask, and can’t wait to share the series with viewers,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. “Craig Robinson is hilarious as always in his role as host, and Ken, Brian, Ashley and Paula are the perfect blend of personalities to lead our awesomely weird world of masks into a whole new genre!”

“The Masked Dancer” is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and is based on the South Korean format, “The Masked Singer,” created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

James Breen, Craig Plestis, Dan Martin and Ellen DeGeneres are executive producers of the series. Breen will serve as showrunner.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.