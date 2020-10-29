TruTV ordered 10 episodes of the upcoming cooking competition series “Fast Foodies.” In the show, “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and “Iron Chef” winner Justin Sutherland invite a celebrity guest and ask them to bring their favorite fast food item to the restaurant. The chefs will have to recreate and reimagine the dish.

The description reads, “From double burgers to Hawaiian pizza and sausage muffins, these culinary masters are ready to showcase their love of pop culture fast food legends and their expert skills to win the Chompionship Trophy. Celebrity guests include Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek, Andy Richter, Amanda Seales, Ron Funches, Charlotte McKinney, Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme, Fortune Feimster, GaTa, and Bobby Lee.

“This show is equal parts food, comedy and raucous debauchery,” said Corie Henson, executive vice president, head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT, and truTV. “The stakes have never been lower, but it’s a blast to spend the night with Kristen, Jeremy and Justin, and you’ll never look at your favorite fast food the same way again after seeing the works of art these three culinary geniuses are creating every week.”

“’Fast Foodies’ is an intoxicating new cooking show featuring your favorite celebrities’ guilty pleasure eats,” said Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon, Senior Vice Presidents of Programming and Development, both of Shed Media. They added, “The series will be a culinary extravaganza with a fresh perspective on food and lots of fun interaction from your favorite reality show chefs and tv personalities.”

“Honestly, we think this is a series that people have been craving — a cooking show where the food is relatable and inspirational while also being hilarious and not full of itself,” said executive producer Michael Rucker. “With Kristen, Jeremy and Justin, we found three hosts, who are not only lovers of fast food and magician chefs in the kitchen, but alongside our celebrity guests, they know how to throw a hilarious dinner party that you won’t soon forget.”

“Fast Foodies” produced by Shed Media, with Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon serving as executive producers, along with Michael Rucker and Julie Golden. Rucker also serves as showrunner.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.