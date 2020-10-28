Apple TV+ confirmed that the platform has renewed “Ted Lasso” for a third season. It’s an early renewal for the comedy series, which hasn’t started production on its second season. The cast and crew are expected to start production on Season 2 in London in early January.

The series has been an instant hit with fans and critics, and “Ted Lasso” is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes after its first season. If you didn’t catch the first season on Apple TV+, you can stream all of the episodes. Apple did not announce a premiere window for “Ted Lasso: Season 2” at this time, so keep the show on your radar.

The description reads, “Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience coaching soccer.”

The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content.

Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Earlier this week, Apple also announced a series order for the comedy “Platonic,” a new series starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominees Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. That series will be produced for Apple by Sony Pictures Television. In addition to writing, Stoller will also direct the series. Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen and Conor Welch will serve as executive producers on the project.

