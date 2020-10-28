Cinedigm set a release date for “The Call,” a new horror-thriller from director Timothy Woodward Jr. The cast includes Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell, Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, and Judd Lormand, and Patrick Stibbs wrote the script.

The description reads, “From the creator of Final Destination, Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this terrifying tale of death from the fall of 1987. After a tragic accident, a group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple. One by one, their worst nightmares quickly become reality as they enter the realm of THE CALL. Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds. Stay Alive.”

The good news is that the movie will be ready to stream before Halloween, and you can add the release to your holiday watchlist this year. The studio is releasing “The Call” on PVOD and digital platforms on October 30th.

Horror fans might have seen a few of Woodward Jr’s other releases in the genre. Over the last decade he’s directed horror-thrillers like “Finders Keepers: The Root of All Evil,” “Gnome Alone,” and “The Final Wish,” which also starred Lin Shaye.

The studio also released a first look trailer for the horror-thriller on social media. You can watch the promotional video below for a look at the cast and story.

If you’re still putting together your watchlist, a few other releases to keep on your radar include “Sleepless Beauty,” “Monstrum,” “Do Not Reply,” “The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw,” “The Dark and the Wicked,” and “Spontaneous.” Don’t forget, you can also find free Halloween content to stream on Hulu, Prime Video, Freeform, AMC, and AMC+ in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

All of the free content, and the new releases hitting digital and PVOD platforms, should give you enough to watch over Halloween weekend. Many platforms like Hulu, Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ also allow Group Viewing, so you and your friends can watch the same movies while social distancing this year.

