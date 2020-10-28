HBO Max confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the platform will be the exclusive U.S. streaming home to the British dark comedy “Two Weeks to Live.” The series is launching all episodes on November 5th. and the Max Original stars Emmy Award nominee Maisie Williams in her first role after “Game of Thrones,” alongside BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee Sian Clifford, from “Fleabag.” The series has received a great reception in the UK where it is currently airing on Sky.

The series description reads, “Two Weeks to Live tells a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong. Kim Noakes, an early 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother for most of her life. Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dad’s killer and along the way ropes mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky into her scheme.”

Produced by Kudos, a Banijay company, the dark comedy also stars, Taheen Modak, Mawaan Rizwan, Jason Flemyng, Sean Pertwee, and Thalissa Teixeira.

The six-part original series was created by Gaby Hull, executive produced by Phil Temple, “Two Weeks to Live” is produced by Charlotte Surtees and directed by Al Campbell.

HBO also released a first look trailer for the comedy series on social media. If you haven’t already seen the show in other regions, you can get a quick look at the cast and setting in the promotional video below. You can also set a reminder to watch all of the episodes when they drop on November 5th on HBO.

Williams also recently starred in the horror-thriller “The Owners” with “The Owners,” with Sylvester McCoy, Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis, and Rita Tushingham. Julius Berg directed the movie, working from a screenplay he wrote with Matthieu Gompel. That film is currently available to stream on most digital platforms if you’re looking for a thriller to add to your pre-Halloween screening party.

