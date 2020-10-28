Shudder announced more members of the “Creepshow: Season 2” cast on Wednesday afternoon. The list includes Marilyn Manson, Ali Larter, Iman Benson, Ryan Kwanten, Barbara Crampton, C. Thomas Howell, Denise Crosby, Breckin Meyer, Ted Raimi, Kevin Dillon, and Eric Edelstein.

Shudder previously announced details about four of season two’s segments, which will be directed by Greg Nicotero. Anna Camp and Adam Pally will star in “Shapeshifters Anonymous” Parts 1 and 2, written by Greg Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group.

Keith David, Ashley Laurence, and Josh McDermitt will star in “Pesticide,” written by Frank Dietz, in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain.

“Model Kid,” written by returning Creepshow writer John Esposito (season one’s “Night of the Paw”), is about a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality.

Shudder stated that additional titles and directors will be announced at a later date.

Greg Nicotero serves as showrunner and executive producer of the series, which is based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 movie. The new season is currently in production in Atlanta, Georgia, and the six-episode second season is slated to premiere exclusively on Shudder in 2021.

If you’re a fan of the show, don’t forget that “A Creepshow Animated Special” is slated to premiere on October 29th. The special event features two stories directed by Nicotero, with animation by Octopie animation studio. You can find the official descriptions for both stories below, as detailed by the network.

In its first season, “Creepshow” broke new records for Shudder in number of viewers, new subscriber sign-ups, and total minutes streamed, and became the most-watched program in Shudder history. The series then had a successful run on AMC. The show was a hit with critics as well as fans as one of 2019’s best-reviewed new genre series, with a 97% Fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Shudder’s Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel.

Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.