The Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson, was moved from January 15, 2021, to August 13, 2021. MGM delayed the film’s release several months because of the ongoing health crisis, while also removing “Tomb Raider 2” from the schedule.

Liesl Tommy directed “Respect,” which stars Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, alongside Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Marc Maron, Kimberly Scott, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige.

The film’s description adds, “Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.”

Ben Wheatley’s “Tomb Raider 2” was slated for March 19th, 2021, but the film is currently on a holding pattern until MGM finds a new release date. Ben Wheatley is attached to direct the sequel, with Alicia Vikander set to reprise her role as Lara Croft in the franchise. Roar Uthaug directed the 2018 “Tomb Raider” reboot, which made over $274M worldwide.

Studios announced several release dates this week, but those dates could change at any moment. Universal Pictures’ “Candyman” is now scheduled for August 27, 2021, and MGM’s “Legally Blonde 3” is set to hit theaters on May 20, 2022. Sony Pictures moved “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” to June 11, 2021, and “Don’t Breathe 2” is now scheduled for August 13, 2021.

The 2020 box office is bleak for theaters, with releases like “The Dark and the Wicked” and “Ammonite” releasing in select theaters, while also announcing digital release dates. Most of the tentpoles, like “Black Widow,” “No Time to Die,” and “Dune,” have moved on to 2021.

“The Croods: A New Age” is still on track to release in November, alongside “Free Guy” and Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Death on the Nile” in December. The other major releases in December include “Monster Hunter,” and Tom Hanks’ “News of the World,” but we will be surprised if any major film releases this year.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

