Freeform launched the digital series “The Clock Is Ticking,” starring and executive produced by Yara Shahidi, as part of the network’s multiplatform voting initiative. The two-part digital series, which will live on Freeform’s Instagram, debuted this week and will run-up to election day on November 3rd.

The network’s description reads, “The digital series focuses on preparing young voters for the upcoming election. From demystifying the ballot to providing helpful resources on what to expect if you plan to vote in person and even what to bring with you to the polls, including Yara’s go-to snacks and her “grown-ish” inspired playlist, the series is a fun and informative guide to the 2020 election.”

“First-time voters have the powerful opportunity to help determine the outcome of the upcoming presidential election alongside the down-ballot!” said Yara Shahidi. “My new digital series, ‘The Clock Is Ticking,’ aims to empower and equip my peers, who are young change-makers, with the tools and resources to assist in the voting preparation process. I am happy to be partnering with my Freeform family on such an important project, as we all get ready to exercise our right to vote on Nov. 3.”

“The Clock Is Ticking” is part of Freeform‘s “Kick 2020 in the Ballots. FF’ing Vote” initiative, a non-partisan, multiplatform voting campaign that encourages young adults to tackle the issues affecting their lives with the most powerful weapon they possess: Their vote. The campaign also features the series “Kal Penn Approves This Message,” which ended on October 27th, at 10:30 p.m.

“The Clock is Ticking” is produced by 7th Sun Productions and executive produced by Yara Shahidi and Keri Shahidi. The digital series is written by Baratunde Thurston, author of New York Times bestseller “How to Be Black.”

The network released a promotional video this week, starring Yara Shahidi, to encourage younger voters. If you missed the video, you can watch it below.

