E! announced that Demi Lovato will host the 2020 “E! People’s Choice Awards,” scheduled to air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA on November 15th. Lovato is no stranger to the People’s Choice Awards, she’s won five times and has 12 nominations across top categories such as “Favorite Female Artist” and “Favorite Music Fan Following.”

“Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 ‘E! People’s Choice Awards,’” said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital. “Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night.”

Lovato’s 2020 started with the debut of her powerhouse ballad Anyone during a stripped-down performance at the Grammy Awards, and then quickly followed it up by performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV. In March, the Grammy-nominated singer released her self-reflective new single I Love Me, followed by a collaboration with Sam Smith for I’m Ready.

You can find her latest music right here on iTunes and Amazon Music.

Lovato continued to use her voice to stand up for causes that are close to her throughout the year, most recently partnering with Marshmello for the release of the uplifting track Ok Not To Be Ok timed to Global Suicide Prevention Day and then taking the stage at the Billboard Music Awards to premiere her unapologetically honest political ballad Commander In Chief.

In addition to winning five People’s Choice Awards, she has also received an MTV Video Music Award, an ALMA Award, a Latin American Music Award, a GLAAD Vanguard Award for LGBTQ activism, and most recently, a VMA nomination for I Love Me in the “Video for Good” category. She has received two Grammy Award nominations, four Billboard Music Award nominations, and three Brit Award nominations. Lovato’s also had a role in the final season of NBC’s “Will & Grace” and the recent Netflix feature film “Eurovision” alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Pierce Brosnan.

The 2020 “E! People’s Choice Awards” are produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

