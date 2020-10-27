Netflix released a first look trailer for “The Midnight Sky,” a sci-fi drama set to premiere on the platform on December 23rd. George Clooney directed the film and stars alongside David Oyelowo, Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone.

The description reads, “This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.”

The project is an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

Clooney’s previous streaming project was “Catch-22,” a limited series adaptation of the classic Joseph Heller novel. Luke Davies and David Michôd created that mini-series, which also featured Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler, Daniel David Stewart, and Hugh Laurie.

Netflix hasn’t announced all of the platform’s December releases but a few titles are on the schedule. Viewers should look for “Mank,” “The Prom,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story,” and “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” as we head into the holiday season.

In November, you can look for “Paranormal: Season 1,” “The Crown: Season 4,” and “Hillbilly Elegy.” That should keep you busy week-to-week, along with the new releases from the networks and a long list of holiday programming from sites like Hulu, Lifetime, and Prime Video.

If you missed the trailer that Netflix released on Tuesday morning for “The Midnight Sky,” you can watch the promotional video below for a look at Clooney and cast. You still have almost two full months to read the original novel, which many sites have recommended in the past. “The Midnight Sky” will debut on Netflix on December 23rd.

