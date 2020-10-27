Amazon seems very happy with the launch of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which premiered on the platform last weekend. In a statement, Amazon Studios confirmed that “tens of millions” of viewers streamed the movie on its opening weekend, and within the first few hours of the watch party on Thursday night, a million-plus fan join Borat himself for a global virtual party.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios said, “Sacha has masterfully created one of the most well received films of these unprecedented times – showcasing some of the best and the worst of us, wrapped in one outrageous moment after another. But at its core, Borat 2 is a heartwarming story of a father daughter relationship and of female empowerment seen through a hysterical, satirical lens. With the tremendous launch of this global, tentpole movie, it’s clear our customers around the world want content that is both relevant and entertaining.”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 85%. You can find the movie right here on Prime Video if you wan to add it to your watchlist.

In the lead up to the film’s release on October 23rd, Prime Video coordinated massive stunts and activities worldwide. The global events included enormous Borat balloons floating down the Thames in London, the Hudson River in New York, Toronto’s Harbourfront, and Praia do Arpoador in Rio. In Sydney, Bondi Beach was transformed into “Borat Beach” with the help of Borat lookalikes dressed in “maskinis.”

Earlier in the week, fans were surprised with a branded content livestream on Twitch. Currently viewed by more than 1M viewers, it is this year’s highest live viewership of any branded stream on the platform.

If you need a laugh this weekend, and I’m sure we all could use a laugh this weekend, you can stream the movie for free if you’re a Prime member.

