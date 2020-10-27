It seems like the closer we get to the release date for “Cyberpunk 2077,” the further it gets delayed. CD PROJEKT RED announced on Tuesday afternoon that the highly-anticipated RPG wouldn’t be releasing on November 19th anymore, and will instead release on December 10th.

The company announced the bad news on social media and pointed fingers at the simultaneous launch of the game on the PS4 and Xbox One, as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. This is the third time that the game has been delayed, but the first time that developers cited the console launches as the reason.

“The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it… while working from home,” the company said on social media. “Since ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly.

“Cyberpunk 2077” was announced at E3 2019, with a planned release date in April 2020. The devs said that production delays, partly because of the ongoing health crisis, forced them to move the release date to November 19th, but now fans have an extra 21 days of waiting ahead of them.

The developers also cleared up any confusion about the game going gold earlier this month.

“Some of you might also be wondering what these words mean in light of us saying we achieved gold master some time ago,” the social media post added. “Passing certification, or ‘going gold’, means the game is ready, can be completed, and has all content in it. But it doesn’t mean we stop working on it and raising the quality bar. On the contrary, this is the time where many improvements are being made which will then be distributed via a Day 0 patch. This is the time period we undercalculated.”

Lets hope that we can pre-load the game ahead of launch day, or we will all be at the mercy of our internet connections.

