CBS All Access announced that Allison Tolman and Nick Frost will join the original anthology series “Why Women Kill” in the show’s follow up season. The platform didn’t announce a premiere date, but did confirm the castings and characters.

Marc Cherry created the series, and the first season starred Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and is available to stream on CBS All Access.

The network described the second season adding, “This season of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.”

The platform also released the character descriptions, which you can find below.

Allison Tolman will play Alma, a timid and awkward housewife, who remains optimistic in the face of the world’s cruelty. Alma yearns for a spot in the local garden club and to see her ungainly daughter married, but her life is disrupted once she learns of her husband’s secret hobby.

Nick Frost will play Bertram, Alma’s beloved husband who spends his days as a veterinarian putting sick and injured animals out of their misery. Always kind and good-humored, Bertram has a secret hobby that is darker than his jovial nature lets on.

Nick Frost most recently starred in “Fighting with My Family” and “Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans.” In 2017 Frost co-founded the production company Stolen Picture, which has optioned the rights to the bestselling series “Rivers of London” for TV. Previously seen in “Into the Badlands,” “Sick Note” and the cult zombie film “Shaun of the Dead,” Nick can next be seen in “The Nevers,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Truth Seekers,” a series he also created and co-wrote that streams on Prime Video..

Tolman starred in the first season of “Fargo,” co-starring with Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman. She was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe and won the 2014 Critics’ Choice Award. Tolman also starred in the thriller “Emergence” and the single-camera series “Downward Dog,” the latter of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Toman was also featured in CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone,” as well as “Castle Rock,” “Mosaic,” “Good Girls” and films “Sisters Brothers,” “FAM-I-LY” and more.

Marc Cherry serves as executive producer on “Why Women Kill,” alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis; Marc Webb and Francie Calfo.

