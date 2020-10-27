Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen are teaming up together again for a new comedy series called “Platonic.” The new show will launch on Apple TV+ and will star Emmy and Golden Globe nominees Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen. The show was co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, and will be produced for Apple by Sony Pictures Television.

The series reunites Byrne and Rogen with director Nick Stoller following their collaboration on the “Neighbors” films. The original “Neighbors” comedy made over $270M worldwide, followed by “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” which made over $108M.

The description reads, “Platonic is a 10-episode, half-hour comedy which explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.”

In addition to writing, Stoller will direct. Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen and Conor Welch will serve as executive producers on the project.

“Platonic” will premiere alongside upcoming Apple Original comedy series including “Physical,” also starring Rose Byrne; “The Afterparty,” a new comedy from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, and Sony Pictures Television; “Schmigadoon!,” a musical comedy project executive produced by Lorne Michaels. AppleTV is also working on “Mr. Corman,” directed, written and executive produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt; as well as returning series including Peabody Award-winner “Dickinson,” and critically acclaimed comedies “Ted Lasso” and “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.”

Apple did not confirm a premiere window for the comedy series in the announcement, but casting and other details will be announced when the show enters into production, expected to start in 2021.

