Netflix confirmed on Tuesday that the company has entered into an agreement with Ubisoft to develop content based on the international best-selling video game franchise “Assassin’s Creed.” The partnership will bring a live-action “Assassin’s Creed” franchise to fans, and with any luck, it will be just as successful as “The Witcher” series.

According to the announcement, the first series in development is slated to be an epic, genre-bending live-action adaptation, and a search is currently underway for a showrunner. Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as executive producers on the project.

The news comes just a few weeks before the latest game, “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” releases on PC, PS4, and Xbox Series. Fans of the franchise can order the game and have it ready for release day right here on Amazon.

Netflix explained, “Under the agreement, Netflix and Ubisoft will tap into the iconic video game’s trove of dynamic stories with global mass appeal for adaptations of live action, animated, and anime series.”

Ubisoft said in the statement, “For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise,” said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

Netflix added, “We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

The first “Assassin’s Creed” title released in 2007 and the franchise has sold more than 155M games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history.

Ubisoft Film & Television’s slate includes “Tom Clancy’s The Division” (Netflix), “Rabbids” (Lionsgate), “Just Dance” (Screen Gems), “Beyond Good & Evil” (Netflix), the independent feature “Werewolves Within,” the current series “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” (Apple TV+) and “Rabbids Invasion” (season 4 on Netflix) among others.

Ubisoft hoped to launch a theatrical franchise back in 2016 and the film adaptation featured Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, and Brendan Gleeson. The film was a financial success, bringing in over $10M on its domestic opening weekend before grossing over $240M worldwide. The movie was not a hit with fans and critics, and currently sits with a 14% rating on RottenTomatoes. It seems like the studio decided not to risk a movie sequel, and is moving the franchise to the small screen.

