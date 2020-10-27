Netflix is expanding its global anime slate once again, signing new partnerships with popular anime production houses. Earlier this week, Netflix announced it has entered into production line partnerships with four anime production studios, including ANIMA & COMPANY owning NAZ, Science SARU and MAPPA from Japan, as well as Studio Mir based in Korea.

These partnerships join Netflix’s other non-exclusive production line partnerships, which include Production I.G and bones in 2018, and Anima, Sublimation, and David Production in 2019. Netflix is now working with nine production houses in the genre. For the first time, the company’s creative home in Tokyo includes partnerships beyond Japan with the addition of Studio Mir in Korea.

“In just four years, we’ve built a dedicated team based in Tokyo that serves to entertain the global anime community through new and aspirational storytelling. With these additional partnerships with industry trailblazers who do amazing work often marrying the latest technologies and traditional hand-drawn animation, we’re excited to bring fans a greater variety of even more amazing stories,” said Taiki Sakurai, Anime Chief Producer, Netflix.

In 2020, Netflix has “Altered Carbon: Resleeved,” “Ghost in the Shell SAC___2045,” and “Dragon’s Dogma” on the slate, all of which are based on already popular franchises. In 2021 and beyond, the platform plans to release ” “Spriggan (David Production),” “Vampire in the Garden (WIT STUDIO – a group company under Production I.G),” and “Super Crooks (Bones).”

Yasuo Suda, CEO, ANIMA＆COMPANY Co., Ltd. (NAZ), said in a statement, “In 2020, we’re reimagining the way the world is perceived. Our lives have been transformed. Expectations and values of visual arts and entertainment are also changing. Visual arts is a culture that is a beacon of hope, transcending distance and space, and welcoming its viewers to multiple places all at the same time. At NAZ, we look forward to working closely with Netflix, a leader in this field, and ensuring that future generations see the 21st century as a time of noteworthy works in the history of visual arts. This is a wakeup call to a new era of storytelling.”

Eunyoung Choi, CEO, Science SARU Inc.: added, “Our collaboration with Netflix regarding shows such as DEVILMAN Crybaby and Japan Sinks: 2020 reflects our shared understanding of storytelling and the desire to take on fresh challenges. Together with Netflix, Science SARU aims to deliver highly relevant content to fans more directly, by staying true to the world changing around us, and listening closely to our fans.”

Jae Myung Yoo, CEO, Studio Mir Co., Ltd. said, ”In celebration of Netflix Anime Festival 2020 (hosted on Oct 27), we are thrilled to establish a solid partnership with Netflix. Through the production line deal, we look forward to showcasing the vibrant creativity of Korean animation to a worldwide audience.”

Manabu Otsuka, CEO, MAPPA Co., Ltd., added, “This partnership enables us to deliver on our mission to bring best-in-class content at an accelerated pace to anime fans on Netflix. Together with Netflix, we look forward to discovering what excites animation fans – both in Japan and beyond – with the best experiences, and making every effort to produce great shows in response to that fandom.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.