Peacock’s reimagining of “Saved By The Bell” is currently slated to premiere on the platform on November 25th, hoping to entice the holiday crowd looking for something to stream. The series will reunite most of the original cast, which came together for the promotional video on social media this week to tease the new series.

The description reads, “In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.”

​Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new “Saved By The Bell” series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez.

Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the project, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer.

“Saved By The Bell” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The original “Saved By The Bell” series debuted in 1989 and ran for five seasons through 1992. Sam Bobrick created the show, which starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, Tiffani Thiessen, Dennis Haskins, and Elizabeth Berkley.

If you missed the trailer that NBCUniversal released on social media on Tuesday morning, you can watch the video below for a quick look at the returning cast of Baysiders. You have a nice mix of new and former cast members, which liven things up when we all return to Bayside in a few weeks.

