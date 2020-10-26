Disney launched the company’s Mando Mondays promotional event today. The special digital event kicked off with the help of “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito, who revealed the latest products and digital content inspired by the Emmy award-winning series. Mando Mondays will feature consumer products, games, and publishing programs that will debut new goods inspired by the Disney+ program every Monday from now until December 21st. This morning’s global digital launch provided fans with a first look at multiple new items set to bring characters and moments from “The Mandalorian” to life.

Some of the items featured will go on sale or pre-order today at 4 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com and a special hub right here on Amazon.

Products available for pre-order include the Star Wars Retro Collection from Hasbro, the The Child Real Moves Plush from Mattel, a Mandalorian Flying with Blaster bobblehead from Funko and The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian from ABRAMS. Plus, today a new line of skateboards, accessories and apparel inspired by “The Mandalorian” are available now from Element. And starting this week, new themed content is coming to multiple Star Wars games such as the recently launched Star Wars: Squadrons from Motive.

“Today’s global digital event celebrates the first of many Mando Mondays to come,” said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Licensing and Franchise, Lucasfilm. “Over the course of the next eight weeks, we look forward to unveiling the widest assortment yet of highly anticipated products and digital content inspired by beloved characters and moments from The Mandalorian.

“The Mandalorian: Season 2” starts on October 30th, streaming only on Disney+.

If you missed the launch video that Disney shared on Monday morning, you can watch the promotion below featuring the cast of the hit series.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.