Disney+ may have found its Moon Knight. Multiple outlets have now reported that Oscar Isaac is currently in talks to star in a live-action series as the titular “Moon Knight” character, which will premiere exclusively on Disney+, alongside the other Marvel live-action series.

If you haven’t read the comics, “Moon Knight” follows Marc Spector, a soldier turned mercenary who fights crime after becoming Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. Details on Disney’s “Moon Knight” are slim, but Jeremy Slater is expected to serve as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Isaac and Disney already have a working relationship, and the actor recently played the role of Poe Dameron in the latest “Star Wars” Trilogy. He returned to the franchise several times to voice the character in the animated series “Star Wars: Resistance,” and in other Star Wars shorts. Disney did not confirm the reports at this time.

Issac also has comic-book experience on the big screen, and played the role of En Sabah Nur / Apocalypse in “X-Men: Apocalypse” back in 2016, before the X-Men film rights returned to Marvel through the Disney-FOX merger.

While Issac has several major projects in the works, his next major franchise is “DUNE” for Warner Bros. Pictures, where he will playing Duke Leto Atreides.

Back in September, it was reported that Tatiana Maslany will star in “She-Hulk,” and that newcomer Iman Vellani will star in “Ms. Marvel.” No word yet on any “Hawkeye” castings at this time.

The first live-action Marvel series expected to premiere on Disney+ is “WandaVision,” followed by “Loki” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in 2021.

If you’re new to the Moon Knight character, or need a refresher, there’s no better place than Marvel to get your answers. You can watch the Marvel 101 video for a quick bio on the superhero.

