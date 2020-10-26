HBO started teasing the next season of “Titans,” which recently moved from the DC Universe subscription service to HBO Max. On Monday afternoon, HBO Max released a special first look of the new supersuit for the character Jason Todd’s Red Hood persona (Curran Walters), which will be a major installment to the upcoming season.

Created by costume designer Laura Jean (“LJ”) Shannon, the suit is the first image seen of “Todd’s” “Red Hood” persona, after his stint as the “new Robin.” This will be the first time the individual Red Hood costume has ever been seen in a live-action production. The character has appeared in the comics of course, but fans will get a chance to see the character on the small screen in a live-action series for the first time.

You will have time to revisit the series or start watching if you missed the episodes on DC Universe. “Titans” seasons one and two will be made available on the HBO Max streaming service beginning November 1st.

Initially premiering in 2018 as the first DC Universe Original Series, “Titans” has now begun production on season three. Along with “Red Hood,” returning characters includes: “Dick Grayson,” aka “Nightwing” (Brenton Thwaites); “Kory Anders,” aka “Starfire” (Anna Diop); “Rachel Roth,” aka “Raven” (Teagan Croft); “Gar Logan,” aka “Beast Boy” (Ryan Potter); “Hank Hall,” aka “Hawk” (Alan Ritchson); “Dawn Granger,” aka “Dove” (Minka Kelly); “Donna Troy,” aka “Wondergirl” (Conor Leslie); “Conner Kent,” aka “Superboy” (Joshua Orpin); and “Blackfire” (Damaris Lewis).

“Titans” is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti. Based on the characters from DC. Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.

HBO Max did not announce a premiere date for “Titans: Season 3,” but we should start seeing teasers and clips in a few months.

Welcome to the Hood. Jason Todd returns as the Red Hood in season 3 of Titans.



Seasons 1 and 2 stream November 1st on @hbomax (US). #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/Pm5riPShNb — DCTitans (@DCTitans) October 26, 2020

