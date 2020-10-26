Netflix confirmed a series order for “Archive 81,” an original story loosely inspired by the popular found-footage horror podcast. Netflix did not announce the entire cast at this time, but did confirm that Mamoudou Athie will play Dan Turner, and Dina Shihabi will play Melody Pendras.

The logline reads, “When archivist Dan Turner (Athie) takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994, he finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Shihabi) and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody’s story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.”

The video streaming service ordered eight, one-hour episodes for the show’s first season, with Rebecca Sonnenshine attached as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Rebecca Thomas will also serve as executive producer and will direct half of the season, including the first episode.

Rebecca Sonnenshine added in a statement, “With Archive 81, we’re hoping to give the supernatural horror genre a new twist — while keeping a dark, deeply emotional romance as its core. Alongside the talented Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi, and visionary partners Atomic Monster and Rebecca Thomas, I’m excited to take Netflix viewers on a terrifying and visually thrilling adventure.”

Other executive producers on the project include James Wan and Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett is attached as a co-executive producer. Paul Harris Boardman developed the original script and will also serve as an executive producer on “Archive 81.”

The original “Archive 81” podcast was created by Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell who serve as co-producers on the series.

Netflix stopped short of announcing a premiere window at this time, but more information, along with casting details, will be confirmed when the series moves into production. Fans of the genre can catch the original podcast on most major platforms.

