Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will premiere Part Four on December 31st. The video streaming service confirmed the date with a first look trailer, giving fans all-new episodes to watch on New Year’s Eve. The fourth chapter is expected to be the last installment to the series, and there are no new episodes planned after Part Four premieres on the platform.

If you haven’t jumped into the series yet, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and, of course, witchcraft.

In Part Three, Sabrina is still recovering from the harrowing events of Part Two. The Part Three description adds, “Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”

Netflix shared the trailer on social media on Monday morning, telling fans, “Her name is Sabrina Spellman, and she’ll never sign it away. The final chapter of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres December 31, only on Netflix.”

