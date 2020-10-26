Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park introduced a baby white rhinoceros to the family, improving the company’s efforts to save the endangered species. The little rhino is already a Disney star, after the company released a first look photo on social media.

Disney made the announcement late Sunday night, adding, “After a 16-month pregnancy, the male calf weighing approximately 150 pounds was born to mom Kendi, who was the first rhino born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom back in 1999. This birth marks the 11th white rhino calf born at Walt Disney World Resort.”

The animal care team is also caring for two other rhinos expected to give birth in 2021. White rhinos are the world’s second-largest land animal and are an endangered species with a near-threatened status.

Disney added, “Calf and mother are doing well under the keepers’ watchful eyes. While rhinos are gregarious by nature; for now, the calf is resting, nursing and bonding with his mom.”

The little rhino doesn’t have a name but is expected to join the “crash” – the term for a group of rhinos – on the theme park’s savanna in the coming weeks. Guests aboard the park’s Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction will then have a chance to see the calf in its habitat.

Kendi was paired with dad Dugan through one of the Species Survival Plans overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species.

If you enjoy a healthy mix of Disney and animal life, you should watch National Geographic’s “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom,” a docuseries that gives viewers an all-access pass to explore the magic of nature within the theme park, as well as Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. That project launched on Disney+ back on September 25th.

