Open Road films is enjoying a moment at the top of the box office as its latest action-drama sits atop the domestic charts. With almost every major tentpole pulled from the 2020 schedule, smaller films like “Honest Thief” are dominating theaters, with little opposition planned over the next few weeks. There were new releases this week, including the horror-thriller “Empty Man” and the highly-anticipated YA drama “After We Collided,” both hoping to lure in young adults during the health crisis.

“Honest Thief” hit theaters three weeks ago, and has already made over $10.8M worldwide. The movie made $2.3M domestically this weekend, remaining in an estimated 2,500 locations. Mark Williams directed “Honest Thief,” which stars Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, and Jai Courtney.

101 Studios’ “The War with Grandpa” remained in second-place overall on the domestic chart with a $1.8M weekend across 2,345 locations. Now in its third-week in theaters, the family-comedy has grossed over $4.1M domestically and over $13.8M worldwide. Tim Hill directed “The War with Grandpa,” which features Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, and Rob Riggle.

The Warner Bros. Pictures’ tentpole “Tenet,” which was supposed to return theaters to their former glory, made $1.3M this weekend at 1,801 locations. The film is slowly recouping its losses, having made $52M domestically and over $341.5M worldwide. Christopher Nolan wrote and directed “Tenet,” and the movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki.

The horror-thriller “The Empty Man” landed in fourth-place overall this weekend with a $1.2M debut across 2,027 locations. David Prior directed “The Empty Man,” which features James Badge Dale, Stephen Root, and Joel Courtney.

Disney rereleased “The Nightmare Before Christmas” to celebrate the spooky season, and the film took fifth place with a $577K weekend across 1,614 locations. Disney also rereleased “Monsters Inc.” this weekend, which made $494K across 1,875 locations.

The hit YA “After” franchise returned to theaters this week with “After We Collided,” a sequel to the 2019 original. The romantic-drama made $420K across 460 locations, but we should mention that the drama was also released on VOD and digital platforms on the same day. Roger Kumble directed the movie, and the film stars Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Dylan Sprouse.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.