John Mulaney fans that are responsibly social distancing this Halloween should set a reminder to watch SNL on Saturday night. Mulaney is scheduled to host “Saturday Night Live” for the fourth time on October 31st, and we can only hope that David Pumpkins makes a surprise appearance.

Mulaney doesn’t have any immediate shows or movies to promote, but the popular host could mention that he has two upcoming “Sack Lunch Bunch” specials airing on Comedy Central in the future.

Joining Mulaney on Halloween night are The Strokes, and the band will also be making their fourth appearance on the show, returning as the night’s musical guest. Their latest album, The New Abnormal, reached #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums charts.

“SNL” will continue its unprecedented run of original episodes with a sixth consecutive show on November 7th. “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

If you’re an SNL fan, every season of “SNL” is now streaming on Peacock.

Mulaney has been nominated for 16 Emmys and is a two-time winner. Additionally, he has won a WGA Award and a Peabody Award. Late last year, “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch,” written by Mulaney & Markia Sawyer, with music composed by Eli Bolin and directed by Rhys Thomas, premiered to excellent reviews.



The description for the original “The Sack Lunch Bunch” special on Netflix adds, “I’m John Mulaney and I am a 37-year-old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8-13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Shereen Pimentel, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac. The result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano. It’s funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.